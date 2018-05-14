Governor Bruce Rauner dropped a bombshell Monday, saying he wants to narrowly re-instate the death penalty in the state of Illinois.At the Illinois State Police Forensic Science Laboratory in Chicago, Rauner asked the Illinois General Assembly to re-instate the death penalty for mass murderers and anyone who kills a law enforcement agent.The proposal is part of his public safety initiative and part of his amendatory veto plan for House Bill 1468 that he unveiled Monday, which urges lawmakers to extend the 72-hour waiting period for delivery of all gun purchases in Illinois, to ban bump stocks and trigger cranks and to authorize restraining orders to disarm dangerous individuals."It is a comprehensive package. It is the thoughtful package. It is good policy. Every one of these six points will significantly improve the safety of the people of Illinois and each piece is critically important," Rauner said. "Individuals who commit mass murder, individuals who choose to murder a law enforcement officer, they deserve to have their life taken. They deserve that."The governor said in order to apply the death penalty, the accused would have to be guilty beyond all doubt. Rauner also called for the General Assembly to pass the Gun Crime Charging and Sentencing Accountability and Transparency Act, which requires prosecutors and judges to explain the rationale for reduced charges in plea agreements involving violent gun offenders. Rauner also called for amending the County School Facilities Sales Tax statute to allow school authorities use revenue to hire school resource officers and mental health workers.Meanwhile, The Fraternal Order of Police say they are very supportive of this new death penalty proposal. They believe it will help keep officers safer.The amendatory veto will be filed Monday and then it will be up to the State House of Representatives to consider the proposal.In response to the governor's proposal, St. Sabina Pastor Rev. Michael Pfleger released a statement saying, "Gov. Rauner just announced he wishes to reinstate the death penalty for anyone that kills a police officer. While I remain against the death penalty for anyone, this announcement enforces the racist mentality that some lives are more valuable than others. If he had wanted it for everyone, I would have disagreed with the principle, but when he puts police lives more valuable than the black and brown children dying everyday then perhaps Gov. Rauner should be charged with a hate crime!"Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady released a statement saying, "I believe that reinstating society's most serious penalty for the most serious of violent crimes, with the proper safeguards, is an appropriate response to the horrific violence we have witnessed far too often in recent times," said Brady. "The Governor's action today recognizes the need for a multi-pronged approach to dealing with deadly assaults. As part of that, those who choose to murder innocent victims in mass attacks or kill law enforcement officers should know they face the severest of sentences."