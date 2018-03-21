EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3240668" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Governor Bruce Rauner addressed supporters and claimed victory in the Republican primary Tuesday night.

JB Pritzker and running mate State Rep. Julianna Stratton address supporters after winning the Democratic nomination for governor.

Governor Bruce Rauner fought off a strong challenge in the Republican primary, and now he'll face Democrat J.B. Pritzker in the general election.Governor Rauner will kick off his statewide campaign Wednesday morning in St. Charles at Dukane Carton Craft, a packaging company where he plans to talk about job creation and lowering taxes in Illinois.Tuesday night, the 61-year-old Republican who is up for re-election defeated his conservative challenger State Representative Jeanne Ives, taking 52 percent of the vote to her 48 percent."No one can do this alone, have to unite work as team to get this done. We can do this if we all work together to save Illinois we will succeed... on to victory for the people. On to victory for the future of Illinois," Rauner said.Meanwhile, billionaire businessman J.B. Pritzker will be Rauner's Democratic challenger. Pritzker easily won his primary battle over five opponents including Daniel Biss and Chris Kennedy.He told supporters Tuesday night that he plans to fight for working families, universal health care, legalizing and regulating marijuana and banning assault rifles."Illinois, we have a real fight ahead of us and I ask you are you ready for the fight? Are you ready for the fight? Thank you Illinois, thank you for choosing Juliana and me together take your fight to the general election in November. Together we will be fearless and brave and kind thank you all very muchWednesday morning, Pritzker will be thanking his supporters and shaking hands with voters at 'L" stops in Chicago.