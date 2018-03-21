POLITICS

Illinois Primary 2018: Gov. Bruce Rauner, J.B. Pritzker to square off in gubernatorial election

EMBED </>More Videos

Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and Democratic businessman J.B. Pritzker won their parties primaries to advance to the general election.

By
ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) --
Governor Bruce Rauner fought off a strong challenge in the Republican primary, and now he'll face Democrat J.B. Pritzker in the general election.

Governor Rauner will kick off his statewide campaign Wednesday morning in St. Charles at Dukane Carton Craft, a packaging company where he plans to talk about job creation and lowering taxes in Illinois.

Tuesday night, the 61-year-old Republican who is up for re-election defeated his conservative challenger State Representative Jeanne Ives, taking 52 percent of the vote to her 48 percent.

WATCH: Gov. Bruce Rauner addresses supporters
EMBED More News Videos

Governor Bruce Rauner addressed supporters and claimed victory in the Republican primary Tuesday night.



"No one can do this alone, have to unite work as team to get this done. We can do this if we all work together to save Illinois we will succeed... on to victory for the people. On to victory for the future of Illinois," Rauner said.

Meanwhile, billionaire businessman J.B. Pritzker will be Rauner's Democratic challenger. Pritzker easily won his primary battle over five opponents including Daniel Biss and Chris Kennedy.

WATCH: J.B. Pritzker addresses supporters
EMBED More News Videos

JB Pritzker and running mate State Rep. Julianna Stratton address supporters after winning the Democratic nomination for governor.



He told supporters Tuesday night that he plans to fight for working families, universal health care, legalizing and regulating marijuana and banning assault rifles.

"Illinois, we have a real fight ahead of us and I ask you are you ready for the fight? Are you ready for the fight? Thank you Illinois, thank you for choosing Juliana and me together take your fight to the general election in November. Together we will be fearless and brave and kind thank you all very much

Wednesday morning, Pritzker will be thanking his supporters and shaking hands with voters at 'L" stops in Chicago.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicselection 2018vote 2018primary electionrepublicansBruce Raunerdemocratsjb pritzkerIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Hardware problems delay DuPage County election results in Illinois primary
Lipinski holds off Newman in 3rd District primary challenge
Bruce Rauner wins tight race against Jeanne Ives for GOP nomination
State Sen. Kwame Raoul declares victory in Democratic attorney general race
More Politics
Top Stories
Election Results: 2018 Illinois Primary
Austin bombing suspect blows himself up, police say
Hardware problems delay DuPage County election results in Illinois primary
Cook County backs recreational marijuana
State Sen. Kwame Raoul declares victory in Democratic attorney general race
Lipinski holds off Newman in 3rd District primary challenge
Fritz Kaegi wins Cook Co. assessor primary, Joe Berrios concedes
Election results rolling in; Preckwinkle, Quigley, Villivalam win
Show More
Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia wins Illinois 4th Congressional District
Don't want another Trump, GOP election judge tells voters
SWAT situation ends, man in custody on Far South Side
FBI offers $10K reward for info leading to Calumet City murder suspects
More News
Top Video
ComEd workers from Chicago area rebuild playground in Puerto Rico
Chicago cop charged with sexually assaulting suspect in custody
Fritz Kaegi wins Cook Co. assessor primary, Joe Berrios concedes
Lipinski holds off Newman in 3rd District primary challenge
More Video