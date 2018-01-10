POLITICS

Gov. Rauner showered, drank water at veterans home plagued by Legionnaires'

Gov. Bruce Rauner spoke Wednesday after he stayed a week at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, Ill.

CRAIG WALL
QUINCY, Ill. (WLS) --
Gov. Bruce Rauner showered and drank the water at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy for the last week during his stay at the facility where 13 people have died of the waterborne Legionnaires' disease since 2015.

On Wednesday, Rauner held a press conference to talk about his stay at the veterans home where he ate and slept with residents. He toured the 200-acre campus and followed the water management team around.
Rauner staying at veterans home during Legionnaires' crisis
Gov. Bruce Rauner is staying at the Quincy Veterans Home where 13 people have died and dozens sickened from Legionnaires' disease.


Rauner aimed to quell concerns about the waterborne illness at the facility, but also learn more about the facility.

He said the state is committed to making the facility safer, but that many changes have been made since 2015 including water heating, regular pipe flushing, chemical treatment, frequent water testing and monitoring of residents. Residents' temperature is taken every four hours to check for infections. Rauner said he was tested as well, including at midnight and 4 a.m.



State Senator Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, issued a statement after Rauner called for the replacement of pipes and improved infrastructure at the home.

"I've visited the Illinois Veterans Home at Quincy to investigate the water infrastructure problems. It didn't take me staying there for a week to realize there are significant issues needing swift action to make changes. The governor and his administration need to quickly outline their capital plan to begin action and implement a strong strategy to provide our veterans the best possible care and service," Cullerton said.

On Tuesday, state lawmakers held a hearing where they questioned directors of both the public health and veterans affairs departments about the outbreak, saying that more needs to be done.
IL lawmakers probe Legionnaires' outbreak at veterans home
State lawmakers are meeting Tuesday morning in Chicago about a deadly Legionnaires' disease outbreak that killed 13 people since 2015 at a veterans home in Quincy.


State officials said they have followed all of the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and have even gone beyond in some cases.

"If we're doing all this, I'm sure your question is, 'Why do we continue to see cases of Legionnaires' at the Quincy home?' The answer is because of our increased surveillance and protocol changes that have helped us to find more cases at Quincy. We are finding more cases because we are looking for more cases," said Erica Jeffries, director of the Illinois Department of Veteran's Affairs.
