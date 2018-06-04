  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Funeral for CFD diver Juan Bucio at St. Rita High School Chapel - Noon
Gov. Rauner signs Illinois budget

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Putting aside nearly three years of partisan bickering over taxes and spending, Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner signed a budget bill Monday morning, which lawmakers passed last week.

This budget deal was passed on the final day of the legislative session. The action clears the way for Rauner to shift gears into election mode, as he fights to stay in office.

The governor was joined by a bipartisan group of lawmakers for a press conference Monday morning. It was a symbol of the cooperative effort between Democrats and Republicans to accomplish this year what they could not do the past two years: get a balanced budget passed on time.



The $38.5 billion budget does not raise taxes, but does keep in place the 32-percent income tax hike lawmakers approved last year. It also fully funds the $350 million school funding reform package. The governor pointed to that and other education funding as some of the highlights of this budget.

"We now have more equitable, more fair school funding across the state of Illinois. This is wonderful progress. We also have record school funding for early-childhood education. Not K-12, but prior to kindergarten. We now have record funding. We put $50 million more into early-childhood education since I became governor. That number is up more than more than $200 million," Rauner said.

There is also money in higher education for scholarship funds to keep students in college from going out of state.

Rauner said it was not hypocritical on his part to spend the money in the tax hike that he had fought against last year.

The governor also defended thanking Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, his political nemesis, saying, "Sometimes, in things like this, you just have to congratulate people."

The budget year starts July 1.
politicsillinois budgetBruce RaunerSpringfieldChicagoLoop
