POLITICS

Harvey trash pick-up delayed due to banking glitch

EMBED </>More Videos

Trash pick in Harvey was delayed due to a banking issue. (WLS)

By
HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) --
Trash in south suburban Harvey was picked up Tuesday for the first time since last week.

The cause of the trash pick-up delay? A missed payment to trash hauler Republic Services.

City officials said that it changed its bank details, resulting in Republic not getting paid on time.

The garbage was not picked up since last Wednesday - just before 18 inches of snow fell over the next few days. The snow complicated the belated pick-up efforts.

Republic was back on the job on Tuesday with one-man crews hauling receptacles out of the snow banks.

The city will make another payment on Feb. 15.

"I think it's crazy because we pay for trash to be picked up I know I do so they should getting paid," said resident Jeannette Woodhouse.

In a statement, Republic said: "Our goal, as is the goal of the City, is for no further service interruptions for the residents and businesses of Harvey."

Late Tuesday, city officials said they are about a day and a half behind schedule and asked residents to be patient.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicstrashsnowHarvey
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Woman alleging misconduct by Madigan's consultant speaks out
National Portrait Gallery unveils portraits of Obamas
2 more Legionnaires' disease cases found at Quincy veterans home
Pritzker staffer who quit over racial comments speaks out
More Politics
Top Stories
Chicago Shooting: CPD commander fatally shot at Thompson Center in Loop ID'd
Police hope anniversary of Delphi teens' murders spurs tips
USDA proposes replacing food stamps with delivery service, increase work requirements
Charges dropped against ex-Schaumburg cop
Woman arrested for DUI for 6th time after 2 crashes in Aurora
Aurora approves permit for pride parade
Man stabbed on Megabus in Chicago
Co-workers buy car for man who had to walk hours to work
Show More
3-year-old Muncie, Ind. girl dies days after being hospitalized with flu-like symptoms
Fake Craigslist sex ad leads strangers to couple's front door
Woman crawling along road with stab wounds IDs suspects before dying
Actor Michael B. Jordan plays villain in Marvel's 'Black Panther'
More News
Top Video
Police hope anniversary of Delphi teens' murders spurs tips
Chicago Shooting: CPD commander fatally shot at Thompson Center in Loop ID'd
Chicago bakeries churning out paczki for Fat Tuesday
Women the focus at Chicago Auto Show Tuesday
More Video