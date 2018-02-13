Harvey trash pick-up delayed due to banking glitch

Trash in south suburban Harvey was picked up Tuesday for the first time since last week.The cause of the trash pick-up delay? A missed payment to trash hauler Republic Services.City officials said that it changed its bank details, resulting in Republic not getting paid on time.The garbage was not picked up since last Wednesday - just before 18 inches of snow fell over the next few days. The snow complicated the belated pick-up efforts.Republic was back on the job on Tuesday with one-man crews hauling receptacles out of the snow banks.The city will make another payment on Feb. 15."I think it's crazy because we pay for trash to be picked up I know I do so they should getting paid," said resident Jeannette Woodhouse.In a statement, Republic said: "Our goal, as is the goal of the City, is for no further service interruptions for the residents and businesses of Harvey."Late Tuesday, city officials said they are about a day and a half behind schedule and asked residents to be patient.