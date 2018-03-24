  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE AT 11AM: March for Our Lives Chicago in Union Park
  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE NOW: March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C.
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

Here is the White House response to March for Our Lives

CNN
WASHINGTON --
As rallies geared up in all 50 states for the March of Our Lives, the White House said keeping children safe is a top priority for President Donald Trump.

In a statement, White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters said:

"We applaud the many courageous young Americans exercising their First Amendment rights today.

Keeping our children safe is a top priority of the President's, which is why he urged Congress to pass the Fix NICS and STOP School Violence Acts, and signed them into law.

Additionally, on Friday, the Department of Justice issued the rule to ban bump stocks following through on the President's commitment to ban devices that turn legal weapons into illegal machine guns."

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, the No. 2 Republican in the chamber, and other senators from both parties, are pushing a bill to improve reporting to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. It's known as the Fix NICS bill. Here's what's included (and isn't) in NICS.

The STOP School Violence Acts is a bill proposed by Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch. The acronym stands for the Students, Teachers, and Officers Preventing School Violence. It offers money to states to help detect and report people who may show signs of hurting others. It will also direct money toward training teachers, law enforcement and students on how to deal with those situations.

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsMarch for Our LivesPresident Donald Trumpgun controlNRA
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES
Students to gather in Chicago, D.C. for March for Our Lives 2018 rallies
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
LIVE: March for Our Lives coverage from ABC News
More March for Our Lives
POLITICS
Students to gather in Chicago, D.C. for March for Our Lives 2018 rallies
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
LIVE: March for Our Lives coverage from ABC News
More Politics
Top Stories
Students to gather in Chicago, D.C. for March for Our Lives 2018 rallies
LIVE: March for Our Lives coverage from ABC News
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on West Side
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
Teen critically hurt by sticking head out of moving Red Line train, hitting pole
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
Chicago family sues CPD after officers raid the wrong home
Streets & Sanitation trucks pay tribute to slain worker
Show More
Police: Suspect dead, 2 officers injured in Aurora shootout
'Chicagohenge:' What it is and how you can see it
Man, 55, fatally stabbed in River North
Twin babies found soaked in urine, buried under garbage bags in car
Deportation imminent for veteran who served 2 tours in Afghanistan
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos