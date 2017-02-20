POLITICS

Hundreds gather at 'Not My President's Day' protest downtown

Protests hit Chicago streets to demonstrate against President Donald Trump on Sat., Feb. 19, 2017. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hundreds of protesters have gathered downtown for the second day in a row to protest President Donald Trump.

Not My Presidents Day," protests are planned across the country Monday and come after Demonstrations over the weekend focused on the president's immigration ban.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Wacker Drive and Wabash Avenue Monday at noon, across the Chicago River from Trump Tower.

On Saturday, protesters gathered at the same spot before marching through the Loop to Federal Plaza. The group said they came together to defend immigrants, Muslims, people of color, LGBTQ people, workers and the poor.
