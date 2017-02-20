Hundreds gather at 'Not My President's Day' protest downtown

CHICAGO (WLS) --Hundreds of protesters have gathered downtown for the second day in a row to protest President Donald Trump.
Not My Presidents Day," protests are planned across the country Monday and come after Demonstrations over the weekend focused on the president's immigration ban.
Hundreds of protesters gathered at Wacker Drive and Wabash Avenue Monday at noon, across the Chicago River from Trump Tower.
On Saturday, protesters gathered at the same spot before marching through the Loop to Federal Plaza. The group said they came together to defend immigrants, Muslims, people of color, LGBTQ people, workers and the poor.
Protesters march south on State Street, heading to Federal Plaza @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/h4S74bEfrZ— Laura Podesta (@LauraPodesta7) February 19, 2017
One day before President's Day, the #notmypresident movement continues in #Chicago in front of #trumptower pic.twitter.com/iVvHfHtjZp— Laura Podesta (@LauraPodesta7) February 19, 2017