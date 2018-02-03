Republican gubernatorial candidate Jeanne Ives new ad continued to draw controversy Saturday, but now it's from some in her own party. In fact, the Illinois Republican party's chairman wants Jeanne Ives to take it off the air.The fallout from Republican gubernatorial candidate Jeanne Ives controversial campaign ad continues. There was backlash from within Ives' own party Saturday with Tim Schneider, the chairman of the Illinois GOP, calling on the state rep to take it off the air immediately."I don't care what side of the political spectrum you're on, this is awful. This is awful in anybody's mind. I don't know who could conceive of something like this that was so awful and so divisive," said Illinois GOP Chairman Tim Schneider.A full-on attack on Gov. Bruce Rauner's conservative credentials, the commercial, released Friday, has been roundly condemned for its portrayal of undocumented immigrants and the transgender community, amongst others."This ad denigrates, mocks and marginalizes groups of Illinoisans and cannot represent our Republican Party." said a statement released by Erika Harold, the Republican candidate for attorney general Saturday.Appearing at Saturday's gala for Equality Illinois, Gov. Rauner did not directly address the ad, but his presence and a $25,000 donation to the state's LGBTQ civil rights organization did the talking."Diana and I believe that fairness is in the DNA of the State of Illinois. The proof of that is in your work," said Gov. Rauner at the gala.The governor was just one of nearly 100 elected officials at the event, which has become a veritable who's who of Illinois politics."LGBTQ equality is not a partisan issue. What we hope to hear from our speakers and our leaders is 'We stand with you. Your full equality is consistent with the values of Illinois. We won't go back,'" said Brian Johnson with Equality Illinois.Ives campaign stands by the ad, insisting that the commercial represents and quote, "a fair and accurate representation" of Rauner's policy choices. It remains to be seen, whether pressure from the state's republican leaders will change their minds.For now, a 30-second and 60 second version of the ad continues to run.