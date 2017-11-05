Illinois lawmakers appoint Julie Porter as inspector general

For the first time in two years, Illinois has an inspector general, following allegations of harassment in Springfield.
Members of the Legislative Ethics Commission approved the appointment of Julie Porter Sunday.
There have been calls for an inspector general after allegations of sexual harassment by state lawmakers. Porter's job will be to investigate those claims.
State Senator Terry Link, D-Vernon Hills, released a statement saying, "Julie Porter is a skilled attorney who has experience trying public corruption and fraud cases. I look forward to working with Ms. Porter to quickly get the Ethics Commission back on track, address the complaints that exist and move forward."
State Senator Cristina Castro, D-Elgin, released a statement saying, "Julie Porter has a proven record of fighting public corruption as the Assistant United States Attorney," Castro said. "She has extensive experience seeking justice for the people of Illinois. I look forward to seeing her get to work as our new Inspector General. I'm confident she will work swiftly and thoroughly to investigate and resolve all outstanding complaints."
