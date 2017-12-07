Illinois Rep. Jeanne Ives calls for repeal of sanctuary state law

State Representative Jeanne Ives, who is challenging Governor Bruce Rauner in the Republican gubernatorial primary, made her campaign strategy more clear Thursday. She intends to target the governor on key issues where Rauner has angered conservatives in his own party.On Thursday morning, she called for the repeal of the Illinois Trust Act, which protects people here illegally from being detained by law enforcement simply because of their immigration status.Ives has now joined a list of lawmakers as co-sponsor of a bill that was filed in August, two days after Rauner signed the bill into law.Ives will hold a news conference Thursday and will be joined by Brian McCann, who's brother Dennis was hit and killed by an illegal immigrant who was allegedly driving drunk. After posting bond, the suspect fled.The former President of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, Dean Angelo, Sr. is expected to join Ives to show his support.When Rauner signed the bill into law, he said he had consulted with law enforcement who gave their support."There are many people who don't like the bill, many people don't understand the bill, many people advocate for the bill. I work for all the people of Illinois, I wanted to do the right thing," Rauner said at the time.Ives has accused the governor of betraying Republicans by signing the Trust Act and other legislation including a controversial bill that provides for taxpayer funded abortions.A judge in Sangamon County agreed Wednesday to allow a lawsuit challenging HB 40 to continue.Thomas Moore Society special counsel Peter Breen, also a state representative, filed the lawsuit on the grounds the taxpayers should not be forced to pay for such procedures. Breen said what happened "is the first step in what we are hopeful and confident will be the successful vindication of the rights of Illinois taxpayers against the misuse off government funds."Ives' news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.