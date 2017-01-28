President Donald Trump has called out Chicago for its recent violence and on Twitter threatened to "send in the Feds" to fix it.Rev. Jesse Jackson, founder and president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about the president putting a spotlight on Chicago's violence. Jackson said President Trump should bring in the departments of Housing and Urban Development and Education to Chicago."If we were to have a White House conference on urban reconstruction that would be a plan and not use us as a foil. Come here with a plan," he said.Jackson also thanked Mayor Rahm Emanuel for keeping Chicago as a sanctuary city.