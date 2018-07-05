Judge orders Brazilian boy, 10, to be released from detention, reunited with mother

Judge orders 10 year old son of Sirley Paixao (center) released from immigration custody. In court she smiled, cried and hugged her attorneys. @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/CUDPTDfR2S — Craig Wall ABC 7 (@craigrwall) July 5, 2018

A young boy from Brazil is to be released from immigration custody and reunited with his mother, a judge ruled Thursday.According to a press release from Mayer Brown LLP of Chicago and the Law Offices of Jeff Goldman LLP, of Boston, who represented the boy's mother, Sirley Paixao, the 10-year-old boy was separated from her at the United States border six weeks ago.Paixao was determined to be eligible for asylum by the Department of Homeland Security but was still detained for illegal entry, according to her lawyers.Paixao's son has been held in detention in Chicago. According to Paixao's lawyers, she was not given accurate information on how to reunite with her child.