Illinois' Republican congressmen are split on President Donald Trump's immigration order blocking the admittance of refugees to the U.S. for 120 days and barring citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days.Adam Kinzinger of the 16th District notes the order has caused confusion among those asked to enforce it. He is urging the administration to "clarify the specifics."Fifteenth District Congressman John Shimkus says he supports a vetting process that ensures every refugee, migrant or foreign national is not "a security threat."Congressman Randy Hultgren of the 14th District is calling the executive order "overly broad" and its interpretation "inconsistent and confused."Eighteenth District Congressman Darin LaHood said Trump's action protects the homeland, but questions should be answered quickly about treatment of lawful residents.Illinois' congressional Democrats are bashing Trump's order.Kinzinger and Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), both veterans, also wrote a bi-partisan letter to the president, asking him to exempt Iraqis who served alongside the U.S. military from the ban. The letter also asked for a special review process for those who "directly supported American personnel overseas." Kinzinger and Hunter served in Iraq and Afghanistan. They said in a statement:"We made a promise to the men and women who served alongside us on the battlefield, and we must uphold that promise to leave no man behind. We urge the President to honor Secretary Mattis' requests, and stand up for those who stood by our military and American personnel. For the safety of these courageous individuals and their families, and in the interest of our national security, it's critical that we make this exception and do so swiftly."The Pentagon said it is making a list of those Iraqis.Read the full text of the letter below. Kinzinger, Hunter, Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH), Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) and Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT) also signed the letter.