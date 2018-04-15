  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
SCHOOL FUNDING

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin blames teacher protests for child sex assault, drug use

EMBED </>More Videos

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin claimed school closures due to a teacher protest led to the sexual assault of children left unattended at home. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Danny Clemens
FRANKFORT, Ky. --
Kentucky's governor is facing backlash after he claimed that widespread school closures spurred by teacher demonstrations led to unattended children being sexually assaulted, poisoned and exposed to drugs.

"You know how many hundreds of thousands of children today were left home alone? I guarantee you today somewhere in Kentucky a child was sexually assaulted that was left home because there was nobody there to watch them," Republican Gov. Matt Bevin told reporters on Friday.

"I guarantee you today a child was physically harmed or ingested poison because they were home alone because a single parent didn't have money to take care of them," he said, adding that "some we introduced to drugs for the first time because they were vulnerable and left alone."

Bevin slammed the closures, saying that he was "offended by the idea that people so cavalierly, flippantly disregarded what was best for children."

The comments drew near-immediate backlash, with the Republican-led Kentucky House passing a pair of resolutions in condemnation.

Bevin's remarks came after dozens of Kentucky school districts canceled classes on Friday as teachers called out of work to attend demonstrations demanding increased education funding. According to the Kentucky Educator's Association, 10,000 teachers and supporters assembled at the state capitol for demonstrations that day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsschool closingsteacherschild sex assaultu.s. & worldschool fundingKentucky
SCHOOL FUNDING
Mom upset daughter issued decades-old book Blake Shelton once used
Rauner signs sweeping school funding changes into law
Cardinal Cupich praises tax credits in school funding bill
Illinois education secretary breaks down school funding bill
More school funding
POLITICS
Strike against Syria draws mixed reactions
Cohen ordered to appear in court in fight over seized documents
'Mission Accomplished' in Syria, Trump declares on Twitter
Smaller migrant caravan departs Mexico City for U.S.
More Politics
Top Stories
Driver of stolen car crashes, flees in Englewood
5 people wounded Saturday in shootings across Chicago
South terminal of CTA 95th Street station re-opens after renovation
Bon Jovi, Nina Simone, Moody Blues make it into 2018 Rock Hall of Fame
Starbucks responds after video of arrest in Philadelphia store goes viral
Prosecutors: Texas man killed girlfriend in Chicago after both reported missing
Arrest made in connection with deadly synthetic marijuana
Woman, 47, critically wounded in Humboldt Park stabbing
Show More
CPD releases surveillance footage of suspect in Lincoln Park stabbing
'Mission Accomplished' in Syria, Trump declares on Twitter
Storm blasts central US with snow, ice and wind, killing 3
Man killed in Dolton hit and run ID'd
More News