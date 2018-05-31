Lang announces resignation as House Deputy Majority Leader after harassment allegations

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3545181" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Illinois House Deputy Majority Leader Lou Lang (D-Skokie) announced his resignation from the post Thursday. Lang also resigned from the House Ethics Committee.

A top Democrat has resigned his leadership post in the Illinois House after a legislative activist alleged he harassed and humiliated her. But he calls the allegations "absurd."House Deputy Majority Leader Lou Lang of Skokie submitted his resignation Thursday as the No. 3 House Democrat. Lang also resigned from the House Ethics Committee.Medical-marijuana activist Maryann Loncar says she interacted with Lang over the past four years. She says he once touched her low on her back and said: "Does your husband know how lucky he is to have a wife like you?" She says he also once suggested joining her for dinner had she not been with her husband.Loncar claims the two clashed over medical marijuana, and Lang later said she wasn't welcome in Springfield - and at one point called her ex-husband to offer his help to "bury" Loncar.Lang told reporters that Loncar didn't get what she wanted from state government.Maryann Locar came forward with the allegations of harassment, which she said started because she overheard a bribe offered to Lang and two other lawmakers by a Lake County company that was seeking and was later denied a medical marijuana license. She says that company has now sued over the denial.Lang released the following statement regarding the resignation:Following Lang's announcement, House Speaker Michael Madigan issued a statement saying: