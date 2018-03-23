POLITICS

March for Our Lives: Chicago students travel to D.C. for rally, could be largest march in history

A group of Chicago students left O?Hare Friday morning to go to Washington D.C. for the March for Our Lives rally. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A group of Chicago students left from O'Hare Airport Friday morning to head to Washington D.C. for a massive event called "March for Our Lives."

The students from After School Matters will take to the streets of Washington D.C. to call for an end to gun violence, specifically in schools. Some are sharing their own personal stories of gun violence and how it affected them.

Mya Middleton from the Austin neighborhood witnessed and armed robbery when she was 13 years old. She said the suspect threatened her and warned her to keep quiet.

The North Grand High School student plans to tell her story to the crowd this weekend.

"It's very emotional because the gun was pointed directly in my face, you know. I'm just tired of leaving it in the dark, I'm tired of everyone else's stories being left in the dark, cause I know there is a bunch more people besides me who's gone through experiences or another experience like gun violence, I wanted to shed some light on those who don't have the courage to speak up like I can," Middleton said.

More than a half million people are expected to attend, including a long list of celebrities.

'March for Our Lives' could be the largest in history
Students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School spearheaded what could become one of the largest marches in history with nearly 1 million people expected.



Students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School spearheaded what could become one of the largest marches in history with nearly 1 million people expected in Washington DC this weekend.

The March for Our Lives was organized in response to the deadly shooting at the school in Parkland, FL.

It's also the inspiration for hundreds of sister marches, one of which will happen in Hartford.

Survivors of the Parkland shooting are pushing for stricter gun control laws.

Saturday's march is the culmination of a month-long effort to honor the 17 people killed at their high school on Feb. 14.

Marchers in Washington DC will walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.

Channel 3 will have a crew in the nation's capital to cover the event.

Meanwhile, students in Hartford have organized their own rally and want young people to come out and support the movement.

"It's about time to get our voices heard, and rely in us, and not adults to do most of the talking," said Tyler Suarez of Naugatuck.

The Hartford rally is set for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. It'll start on the north side of the Corning Fountain and end at the capitol.

Another in Stamford is scheduled for from noon to 2 p.m. on the Washington Boulevard and Broad Street entrance of Mill River Park.

The students in Florida inspired a national school walkout earlier this month in which Connecticut students joined thousands of others across the country in a gun violence protest.

March for our Lives: The names and faces to know ahead of the demonstrations
From student activists to celebrity performers, here's who you can expect to see at March for Our Lives on March 24.
CNN Wire contributed to this report.
