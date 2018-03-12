Mayor Emanuel, Supt. Johnson continue to pressure Gov. Rauner to sign gun control bill

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson are sending a message to Governor Bruce Rauner.It's been more than a week since lawmakers sent new gun legislation to his desk, and now Chicago officials said, it's time to act.The gun dealer licensing act covers special training for gun dealers and their employees. Chicago's mayor and police superintendent say it will stem the flow of illegal guns in Illinois.In a press conference Monday morning, they'll also be joined by gun violence victims and their families, gun violence prevention advocates and state legislators.Senate Bill 1657 would require criminal background checks for all gun shop employees. It would also require training to help gun shop employees identify a buyer purchasing a gun for someone else.Dealers and their employees would also have to take training classes to make sure they know how to properly conduct background checks, store guns and stop thefts.Governor Rauner has not signaled whether he will sign the bill. He still has about six weeks to decide.