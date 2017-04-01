POLITICS

Mayoral candidates face off in Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook voters will vote Tuesday in a mayoral election.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) --
Bolingbrook residents will vote Tuesday in a mayoral election that pits long-time mayor Roger Claar against Will County board member Jackie Traynere.

Claar, who has served as mayor for 31 years, sparked outrage last year after he hosted a fundraiser for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump at the village-own golf course.

"I think that is one issue in 31 years that some people are troubled with and I guess if I am going to be judged by that, I am going to be judged by that," Claar said.

Traynere seeks to capitalize on the community's support for Hillary Clinton. Bolingbrook voted overwhelmingly for Clinton in November.

"I thought well, maybe we finally have a chance to get new leadership in Bolingbrook. We will be able to use ... his support of President Trump to raise money," Raynere said.

Traynere has received endorsements from the likes of U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, both Illinois Democrats -- which is unusual for a suburban nonpartisan race.

"These people have been in my circle of friends for a very long time," Traynere said.

The race could signal how much the presidential race could impact the local political landscape. Some resident said they will vote for the best mayoral candidate, not based on who they supported for president.

"We just felt that after his support of Trump that he was out of touch and out of pace with the community," Traynere said.

Bolingbrook is one of five Chicago area municipalities holding elections. The other are Evanston, Markham, Aurora and Waukegan.
