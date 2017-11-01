Michelle Obama speaks at Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --Former First Lady Michelle Obama was one of the headliners Wednesday on Day 2 of the Obama Foundation Summit.
About 500 participants from 60 countries are attending the two-day event, which aims to inspire a new generation of leaders, in Chicago's South Loop.
Wednesday, Michelle Obama participated in a conversation with poet Elizabeth Alexander, which spanned topics such as politics, community engagement, growing up on the South Side, work-life balance and raising children.
WATCH LIVE AT 5PM: Barack Obama speaks at closing of Obama Foundation Summit
On Tuesday, former President Barack Obama and Britain's Prince Harry took the stage.
Wednesday speakers also include Dolores Huerta, who co-founded United Farm Workers, Caroline Kennedy and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Well-known installation artist Theaster Gates and musician Common are slated to talk, as well as other notables including Sheldon Smith, who started the Dovetail Project in Chicago.
Barack Obama will then close the summit at 5 p.m. After the summit, a concert featuring Chance the Rapper and Gloria Estefan will be held at Wintrust Arena.
