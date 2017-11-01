  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE AT 5PM: Barack Obama speaks at closing of Obama Foundation Summit
OBAMA FOUNDATION

Michelle Obama speaks at Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

Day 2 of the Obama Foundation Summit kicked off Nov. 1, 2017. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Former First Lady Michelle Obama was one of the headliners Wednesday on Day 2 of the Obama Foundation Summit.

About 500 participants from 60 countries are attending the two-day event, which aims to inspire a new generation of leaders, in Chicago's South Loop.

Wednesday, Michelle Obama participated in a conversation with poet Elizabeth Alexander, which spanned topics such as politics, community engagement, growing up on the South Side, work-life balance and raising children.

WATCH LIVE AT 5PM: Barack Obama speaks at closing of Obama Foundation Summit

On Tuesday, former President Barack Obama and Britain's Prince Harry took the stage.

Wednesday speakers also include Dolores Huerta, who co-founded United Farm Workers, Caroline Kennedy and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Well-known installation artist Theaster Gates and musician Common are slated to talk, as well as other notables including Sheldon Smith, who started the Dovetail Project in Chicago.

Barack Obama will then close the summit at 5 p.m. After the summit, a concert featuring Chance the Rapper and Gloria Estefan will be held at Wintrust Arena.

For more information, visit: https://www.obama.org/summit/

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsobama foundationbarack obamaeventsmichelle obamaconcertchance the rapperChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Barack Obama, Prince Harry kick off Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago
Obama Foundation Summit starts Tuesday, features Prince Harry and Chance the Rapper
Barack Obama makes surprise visit to Chicago for youth event
Inaugural Obama Foundation Summit coming to Chicago
OBAMA FOUNDATION
Barack Obama, Prince Harry kick off Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago
Obama Foundation Summit starts Tuesday, features Prince Harry and Chance the Rapper
Inaugural Obama Foundation Summit coming to Chicago
Prince Harry among speakers for Obama Foundation inaugural summit in Chicago
More obama foundation
POLITICS
Barack Obama, Prince Harry kick off Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago
State senator from Chicago accused of sexual harassment
1st Russia-Trump charges are special counsel warning shot
Chicago native pleads guilty in investigation into Russian meddling in 2016 election
More Politics
Top Stories
NYC terror suspect 'proud' of truck attack, official says
2 killed in Gold Coast crash identified
Person who made false report about gun at Joliet Central in custody
New allegations leveled against actors Piven, Spacey
Nurse who was handcuffed, dragged by officer in video settles for $500K
Naperville man caught in forest preserve with underage girl, sheriff says
Delta passengers caught in sex act on flight
Emanuel proposes more crews, garbage bins to combat rats in Chicago
Show More
NYC bike path truck rampage: Who are the victims?
Man charged with shooting, robbery at steakhouse near Mag Mile
School barricade suspect dies after being shot by police
Man killed in apparent hit-and-run in Avalon Park, police say
More News
Top Video
Person who made false report about gun at Joliet Central in custody
2 killed in Gold Coast crash identified
'School of Rock - The Musical' opens at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video