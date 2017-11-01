  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE at 8:30 PM: Obama Foundation Summit closing concert
OBAMA FOUNDATION

Michelle Obama speaks, Chance the Rapper performs on last day of Obama Foundation Summit

EMBED </>More Videos

Michelle Obama was the featured speaker at the second day of the Obama Foundation Summit. (WLS)

By and Eric Horng
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Chicago's own Chance the Rapper were among the headliners Wednesday on Day 2 of the Obama Foundation Summit.

About 500 participants from 60 countries attended the two-day event, which aims to inspire a new generation of leaders, in Chicago's South Loop.

The summit concluded with a star-studded concert headlined by Chicago's own Chance the Rapper. The concert is being enjoyed by more than just summit attendees. Thousands of young people from various Chicago neighborhoods were invited to be part of the event.

Earlier, President Obama formally closed the summit by thanking those attendees.

"You are right there, ready, and able to transform the world," he told them.

Chicago rapper Common and "Hamilton's" Lin-Manuel Miranda spoke of the bridge between art and activism.

"Once I realized that music does affect lives, and that art affects lives, and our voices mean something, that was when I was like, okay, this is a part of activism," Common said.

"Our voices can affect change. If you don't have a dollar to spend, you can get your voice heard and make an enormous difference because, frankly, that's what we have!" said Miranda.

Michelle Obama was Wednesday's featured speaker. She had a conversation with poet Elizabeth Alexander, which spanned topics such as politics, community engagement, growing up on the South Side, work-life balance and raising children.
WATCH LIVE AT 8:30PM: Obama Foundation Summit closing concert

The former First lady spoke about the inspiration of her Chicago relatives and the self-confidence she was given. She urged women in the crowd to find their voices and use them.

"If we don't teach our young girls to speak at an early age, that doesn't just happen. It takes practice to have a voice. You have to use it again, and again, and again before you can say 'no,' or 'stop,' or 'don't touch me,'" she said.

And without getting political, she suggested attendees take care on twitter.

"This whole tell-it-like-it-is business, that's nonsense. You don't just say what's on your mind. You don't tweet every thought," she said.

Some local community organizers said the summit's speakers, sessions and connections will have a lasting impact on their work.

"Getting the opportunity to speak to people who have really climbed the mountains you're looking to climb, so it's been very empowering," said Sheldon Smith, the Dovetail Project.

"I am still in the process of learning my voice, but I do think I'm learning from the right people here today," said Shantenae Robinson, community outreach organizer.

David Plouffe, President Obama's former campaign manager, was at the summit as well. He is now focusing his work on social advocacy and sees the need to prepare a new generation of leaders with events like the summit.

"There's a lot of challenges here and around the world, but you've got people here digging in, figuring out, how do I organize and motivate people to bring about change," Plouffe said.

For more information, visit: https://www.obama.org/summit/

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsobama foundationbarack obamaeventsmichelle obamaconcertchance the rapperChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Barack Obama, Prince Harry kick off Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago
Obama Foundation Summit starts Tuesday, features Prince Harry and Chance the Rapper
Barack Obama makes surprise visit to Chicago for youth event
Inaugural Obama Foundation Summit coming to Chicago
OBAMA FOUNDATION
Barack Obama, Prince Harry kick off Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago
Obama Foundation Summit starts Tuesday, features Prince Harry and Chance the Rapper
Inaugural Obama Foundation Summit coming to Chicago
Prince Harry among speakers for Obama Foundation inaugural summit in Chicago
More obama foundation
POLITICS
State Sen. Silverstein resigns from Senate leadership team after sexual harassment allegation
Trump calls for merit-based immigration following NYC attack
Who is former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort?
Barack Obama, Prince Harry kick off Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago
More Politics
Top Stories
Man shot outside Brighton Park car dealership
Federal charges filed in NYC terror attack
2 killed in Gold Coast crash identified
2 dead, 1 injured in Colorado Walmart shooting
PHOTOS: Mansion named 'most beautiful home for sale' in Illinois
Police: Student smeared body fluids on roommate's belongings
Lake in the Hills middle school student charged with hate crime
Delta passengers caught in sex act on flight
Show More
Recorded interviews with man accused of killing boy played in court
Epilepsy is personal for Chicago 'Hamilton' star
State Sen. Silverstein resigns from Senate leadership team after sexual harassment allegation
Punished child forced to brush teeth with cat feces, warrant says
Needles, nails found in Halloween candy in Wisconsin
More News
Top Video
Man shot outside Brighton Park car dealership
Lake in the Hills middle school student charged with hate crime
Lin-Manuel Miranda appeals for Puerto Rican aid in Humboldt Park
Route 390 extension opens in western suburbs
More Video