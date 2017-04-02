  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Chicago police discuss charges in Facebook Live sexual assault case...NOW
Newsviews: Legalizing marijuana in Illinois

A proposal's been made to legalize the recreational use of marijuana here in Illinois. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A proposal's been made to legalize the recreational use of marijuana here in Illinois.

It would be regulated and taxed like alcohol.

The lawmakers behind this measure say that money could be used to help close the state's budget gap. Police have said this could be an enforcement nightmare.

Talking about all this are State Senator Heather Steans who introduced this legislation in the senate and Oak Brook Police Chief James Kruger. He's also the incoming president of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

Part 1:
A proposal's been made to legalize the recreational use of marijuana here in Illinois.



Part 2:
