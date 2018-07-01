NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights

Each year thousands of children from around the world come to the U.S. alone, winding up in this country's immigration system.

So once they're here, who looks out for those children? Sometimes, it's the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights. The program is based at the University of Chicago Law School.

It advocates for children in some of the most difficult cases.

Maria Woltjen, executive director of the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights talks more about what they do, where these children are coming from and what happens once they arrive.

