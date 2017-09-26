POLITICS

'You've crossed the line' NFL fans burn gear, tickets in response to anthem protests

NFL fans are burning gear and tickets to show their disapproval of their team's decision to protest social injustice during the national anthem. (Arvin Gibbs/Facebook via Storyful|Lynn and Robert Williams/YouTube via Storyful)

After a weekend of debate, some NFL fans are expressing their disapproval of the "Take A Knee" protest by burning the gear and tickets they bought for their teams.

"This is my protest to you," one Baltimore Ravens fans said in an emotional speech as he burned his jersey.

Other fans said they were upset because they have family members who are serving or have served and feel their sacrifice is being disrespected. At least one man stood speechless holding an American flag as his jersey burned.

The jersey-burning comes after a weekend where NFL players, coaches and others took a knee to protest social injustice. Others locked arms in solidarity or stayed in the locker room during the anthem.
