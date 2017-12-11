Governor Bruce Rauner will be holding a news conference Monday morning to call for the resignation of Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios. It comes on the heels of an investigation by the Chicago Tribune and ProPublica Illinois that detailed significant problems with the assessor's office and the way tax appeals are handled.The report raised questions about how wealthy, politically-connected property owners were able to get their assessments reduced, sometimes significantly below market value. Rauner joins Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Chris Kennedy in calling for Berrios to step down. JB Pritzker and Daniel Biss have declined to call for Berrios to resign, instead saying it should be up to the voters.Fritz Kaegi is challenging Berrios in the Democratic primary. Berrios is the head of the Cook County Democratic Party, which has endorsed Pritzker. House Speaker Micheal Madigan, the head of the Illinois Democratic Party is tax appeals attorney.Rauner will hold his news conference in Wheeling at the home of Michael and Marianne Murphy. Mrs. Murphy tells ABC7 that several years ago they personally appealed the property taxes and were able to get them reduced by $100. She said she does not know enough about the way the assessor's office operates to comment on whether Berrrios should resign.