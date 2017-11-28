Congressman Luis Gutierrez officially announced Tuesday that he will not be running for re-election in 2018 and endorsed Cook County Board Commissioner Jesus "Chuy" Garcia to replace him.Gutierrez has represented Illinois' fourth congressional district since 1993. The 63-year-old congressman announced Tuesday afternoon that he won't seek re-election when his term ends in 2019.He has long been outspoken on immigration issues and is a leading critic of the Trump administration. Gutierrez also served as a Chicago alderman and spoke to ABC7 Eyewitness News about how former Mayor Harold Washington helped pave his way."The mayor called me in and said, 'I'm looking for people like you. I want you to come and work in my administration," Gutierrez said. "I was just a kid from the neighborhood, right? Trying to do good. Did I have my bachelor's degree? Was I educated? Certainly, I was. But somebody needed to give people like me an opportunity."Gutierrez had filed nominating petitions Monday to be on the ballot, but is expected to withdraw them. Garcia is expected to begin circulating his own petitions for Congress Tuesday and they will be due next Monday.Gutierrez said he would not be retiring if Garcia was not ready and willing to run.Another candidate who may be interested in Gutierrez's seat is Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th Ward).Could the next step for Gutierrez be running for governor of Puerto Rico? Ever since Hurricane Irma, Gutierrez has made several trips there and been highly critical of the Trump administration's response. Sources say it's not likely."It raises a lot of questions, he had a seat for life, he's only in his early 60s, he could've been a congressman for another 10 to 15 years. And it makes you wonder what else is out there what is he going to do instead," said ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington.One thing that is likely is that Gutierrez has a plan for what's next, and it's likely to be something where he can still have a voice on key issues like immigration.U.S. Senator Dick Durbin released a statement saying, "Luis Gutierrez has been my strongest partner in working for the Dream Act and comprehensive immigration reform. His voice will be critical in the remainder of his term and sorely missed thereafter."