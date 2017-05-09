POLITICS

Republican joins race for Illinois' 10th Congressional seat

Republican Jeremy Wynes, 37, of Highland Park (WLS)

By
Since 2010, Illinois' 10th Congressional district has flip-flopped multiple times between Republican Bob Dold and Democrat Brad Schneider.

On Tuesday, Republican Jeremy Wynes, 37, of Highland Park, kicked off his campaign to unseat Schneider, who currently holds the seat.

Wynes is seeking the Republican nomination in the race because Dold has decided not to run against Schneider again.

The 10th district includes the northern suburbs and is known to elect independent candidates.

Wynes said he wants to be a new voice in a district that often votes policy over party.

"I don't feel the current congressman representing the district in true spirit of the 10th where you are not beholden to party bosses, you bring your own ideas and your fresh independent voice," Wynes said.

Similar to Dold, Mark Kirk and John Porter, the Republicans that have held the seat since 1980, Wynes is fiscally conservative but socially moderate.

"I'm pro-choice, pro-gay marriage, so I think those are issues where I am perhaps an anomaly within with elected leadership in Washington dc on my side of aisle," Wynes said.

Wynes said he doesn't agree with President Donald Trump on immigration or trade policies and Wynes said he would have voted against the Republican's American Health Care Act.

With 9 years of experience working for the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC, Wynes believes his biggest strength is foreign policy.

"Once the campaign is going and I'm out every day talking about issues, I think the folks of the 10th will see that cannot pigeon hole me as a Trump Republican," Wynes said.

In a written statement released this afternoon, U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider said his focus is serving the people of the 10th district.

He said there will be plenty of time for campaigns next year and he looks forward to a rigorous debate.

As it has in the past, the race is likely to be one of the most competitive and one of the most expensive in the country.
