POLITICS

Republicans challenge Democrats to call for Michael Madigan's resignation over MeToo fallout.

(FILE) Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

By
House Speaker Michael Madigan is once again under fire over sexual harassment complaints. Now some Republicans are putting pressure on Democrats to stand up against the powerful Speaker of the House and stand instead with victims.They claim it's the only way to end the culture of harassment and abuse in Springfield.

"The culture in state government is toxic and that is a failure of leadership," said Ammie Kessem, candidate for House's 49th District seat.

Several current Republican members of the House joined with candidates in their call. They point directly to Madigan as chief culprit with his Chief of Staff Tim Mapes and his deputy in the House, Lou Lang, both being accused of sexual harassment and abuse of power recently. The Republicans say it's time for a change.

"We're calling them to band together and do what's right. The political culture in Springfield has to change," said Rep. Jeanne Ives, R-Wheaton.

"What we're challenging our colleagues across the aisle is, you don't have to have this power hungry guy with 20th century ideas about women's place be your leader anymore," said Representative Margo McDermed, (R) Frankfort.

They challenged Democrats to side with the victims instead of Madigan.

"What if Sherri Garrett was your wife, or your mother. What if Kelly Cassidy was your sister or your friend, or Alaina Hampton your daughter? Then would you stand up and speak out?" said Tonia Khouri, Candidate for 49th District, referring to women who have come forward with sexual harassment and abuse of power complaints against democratic politicians.

On Monday, Denise Rotheimer, the first victim to go public last fall, filed a complaint with the state office responsible for attorney discipline, alleging Madigan and the Ethics Commission broke the law by not filling the vacant position of Legislative Inspector General for three years.

"We have been harmed, we have been violated, and we could have all been spared this travesty of justice if they would have simply followed the law, since they are attorneys," Rotheimer said.

Kessem, who is a Chicago Police sergeant and is challenging Robert Martwick, who represents part of Chicago's Northwest side, went so far as to compare the Madigan machine to the Mafia saying it protects itself at the expense of others.

A spokesman for Madigan dismissed the Republicans efforts, and said the Speaker will not be resigning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmike madigansexual harassmentIllinoisSpringfield
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
President Trump shows optimism amid final Kim summit preps
Dennis Rodman arrives in Singapore ahead of Trump-Kim summit
President Trump, Kim Jong Un land in Singapore ahead of high-stakes summit
Maybe a Dennis Rodman sighting at Trump-Kim Singapore talks?
More Politics
Top Stories
Elderly woman found murdered in Far South Side home
Man, 23, shot on Red Line train at Garfield station
Rainy weather delays several construction projects
Juarez Academy grad is first in her family to attend college on full scholarship
Chicago-bound flight from Rome diverted over "potential security concern"
9 killed, 28 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Dennis Rodman arrives in Singapore ahead of Trump-Kim summit
Woman's body found in South Loop
Show More
Pit bull grabs baby by diaper, saves her from fire
'Dancing doctor' speaks out, says patients asked for videos
Missing Air Force officer found 35 years later
Officer kills woman accused of trying to hit him with her car
More News