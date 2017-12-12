POLITICS

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee dies at 65

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee has passes away at the age of 65 at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO --
San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee passed away at the age of 65 at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown told ABC7 News anchor Carolyn Tyler Mayor Ed Lee suffered cardiac arrest while he was out shopping around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Lee was at a recycling event Sunday in San Francisco, where he was smiling and shaking hands.

The mayor's office issued a statement Tuesday morning with the sad news:

"It is with profound sadness and terrible grief that we confirm that Mayor Edwin M. Lee passed away on Tuesday, December 12 at 1:11 a.m. at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Family, friends and colleagues were at his side. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Anita, his two daughters, Brianna and Tania, and his family."


Rep. Eric Swalwell tweeted about the passing of Mayor Lee.



In accordance with the City Charter, Board of Supervisors President London Breed became Acting Mayor of San Francisco, effectively immediately.

Breed is a native San Franciscan. She's a graduate of Galileo High School.

Prior to her election to the Board of Supervisors, she was the Executive Director of the African American Art and Culture Complex.

She was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2012, representing District 5 which includes the Fillmore/Western Addition, Hayes Valley, Lower Haight, Haight-Ashbury, Japantown, Alamo Square, North of Panhandle, Cole Valley, and Inner Sunset neighborhoods.

Breed was then elected President of the Board in 2015.
