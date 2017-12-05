POLITICS

Obama speaks at mayors summit on climate change; mayors sign Chicago Charter

EMBED </>More Videos

Former President Barack Obama returned to Chicago Tuesday to join mayors from around the world at a summit addressing concerns about climate change. (WLS)

Craig Wall
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Former President Barack Obama returned to Chicago Tuesday to join mayors from around the world at a summit addressing concerns about climate change.

The gathering was part of the North American Climate Summit hosted by Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel. It's the first of the kind for the city.

"2015 was the warmest year on record until 2016 became the warmest on record. That what that tells us the climate is changing faster than our efforts to address it," Obama said. "And that's why I made climate change a priority while I was president."

President Obama signed the Paris Agreement, in which countries committed to reducing emissions and increasing the use of renewable and sustainable energy sources, on Earth Day in 2016 and formally joined the agreement in September of 2016.

President Donald Trump said in June that the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

Chicago's efforts to retrofit buildings, both public and private, by improving heating systems and using more energy efficient lighting to reduce consumption and save money won the city an award from an organization funded by Michael Bloomberg.

Tuesday Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo joined Emanuel and another 50 mayors from around the world in signing the Chicago Charter, their commitment to the tenets of the Paris Agreement.

"The Chicago Charter that we all signed today are specific plans for how we get to 2025. And we can't afford the leadership out of President Trump that has been AWOL on this issue. Can't afford it," Emanuel said.

The mayors said they are taking steps because they believe it's the right thing to do, even if the leadership won't come from Washington. There was also a message for President Trump from north of the border.

"The President of the United States needs to listen to the mayors of the U.S. who lead all these cities and communities who are taking a stand on behalf of a viable future and creating great economic opportunity in that process," said Gregor Robertson, Mayor of Vancouver.

Obama praised the mayors and encouraged them to continue their efforts.

"As a consequence of you seeing meaningful impacts in your own cities and you realizing that you are part of a broader movement, that that inspires you to bolder and bolder work, and that in turn, I think, can inspire a country. And that will inspire the world. So thank you very much for your outstanding work. God bless you," Obama said.

The former president called climate change a generational issue, and highlighted the importance of each city knowing what their own issues are.

Mayor Emanuel wrapped up the day saying the summit represented a way of solving a global challenge in a local way.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsclimate changeenvironmentparisbarack obamarahm emanueldonald trumpu.s. & worldChicagoStreeterville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Conyers resigns from Congress Tuesday amid harassment allegations
Wisconsin food stamp users to be drug tested
John Anderson, Ex-Illinois congressman and 1980 presidential candidate dies
Legal sports gambling in Illinois, Indiana hinges on Supreme Court decision
More Politics
Top Stories
2 killed after natural gas pipeline explodes near Nachusa in Lee Co.
IOC suspends Russian Olympic team from 2018 games
Fake sign language interpreter delivered gibberish in Florida
Wisconsin food stamp users to be drug tested
Woman admits to home invasion that scared victim to death
Bolingbrook officer, parents, brother killed in Ireland crash
Transgender student sues Palatine school over locker room access
Lost dog dodges Chicago traffic, finds her way to doggie daycare
Show More
5th student dies in one semester at Pa. university
Chicagoans help repair orphanage in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria
How to get free cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory
Police: Purse-snatchers strike 6 times on Northwest Side
Police: Teen with diminished mental capabilities missing in south suburbs
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Chicagoans help repair orphanage in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria
Greater Chicago Food Depository volunteers key to fight against hunger
Transgender student sues Palatine school over locker room access
More Video