Sen. Durbin meets with children separated from parents at border

Despite an executive order from President Trump ending his policy of separating families who cross the border illegally, hundreds of children were still detained Friday morning.Senator Dick Durbin met privately with children who are being housed in the Chicagoland area under the care of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with Heartland Alliance.Durbin said there were 66 children in Chicago who were separated from their parents at the border, one third of whom are under the age of five."We've got to stand up and speak up for these young children and their families. They make these deadly, dangerous journeys to our border not because they're looking for a vacation. They're looking for safety," Durbin said.Durbin has had a very strong stance against Trump's zero-tolerance policy and separating families at the border, calling the action shameful and embarrassing. He said Trump's executive order does not give any guidance for the children already separated."This is not what we are in America. This is not what our nation stands for," Durbin said.The Democratic senator has met with families who have been seeking asylum in the U.S. due to death threats in their own country.Earlier this week, the president issued an executive order to hold families together. Durbin called out members of the GOP."If they truly believe this is reprehensible and shameful, will they have the courage to stand up to this president and tell him?" Durbin asked.There is still no deal in Congress on the larger immigration issue. The House killed one bill. A vote on a second is delayed until next week.Durbin said he would take part in a bipartisan meeting with other senators to try to come up with a solution.