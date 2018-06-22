Sen. Durbin to meet with children separated from parents at border

Despite an executive order from President Trump ending his policy of separating families who cross the border illegally, hundreds of children were still detained Friday morning.Senator Dick Durbin will meet privately with children who are being housed in the Chicagoland area under the care of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with Heartland Alliance. He'll then speak to the media in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood around 9:30 a.m.Durbin has had a very strong stance against Trump's zero-tolerance policy and separating families at the border, calling the action shameful and embarrassing.The Democratic senator has met with families who have been seeking asylum in the US due to death threats in their own country.Earlier this week, the president issued an executive order to hold families together. Durbin called out members of the GOP."If they truly believe this is reprehensible and shameful, will they have the courage to stand up to this president and tell him?" Durbin asked.There is still no deal in Congress on the larger immigration issue. The House killed one bill. A vote on a second is delayed until next week.