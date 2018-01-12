  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
POLITICS

Twitter users tell Trump no one wants to leave Norway for the U.S.

President Donald Trump listens to a question during a news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in the East Room of the White House, Jan. 10, 2018, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

President Donald Trump created a firestorm on Thursday with his vulgar comments saying he preferred immigrants from Norway as opposed to Haiti and "s***hole countries" of Africa.

On Friday morning the president said on Twitter that he used tough language during the meeting. In another tweet, denied saying anything derogatory about Haitians.


Senator Dick Durbin, who was present at the meeting, went on record to confirm reports of Trump's comments saying, "He said these hateful things, and he said them repeatedly.



People on Twitter were quick to condemn the president's remarks while pointing out Norwegians may not want to come to the United States. Norway was chosen as the happiest country in the world, according to the World Happiness Report 2017.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpthe white houseimmigrationdacahaitiafricau.s. & worldtwittersocial media
POLITICS
Durbin confirms Trump 's***hole' remark, says language was 'hate-filled, vile and racist'
Trump denies describing certain nations as 's***hole countries'
Trump: Why allow immigrants from 's***hole countries'?
Rauner and Pritzker spar in political attack ads before primary
More Politics
Top Stories
Durbin confirms Trump 's***hole' remark, says language was 'hate-filled, vile and racist'
3 cousins killed in fiery Far South Side crash
Man says he was brutally beaten by NFL player's family at game
Attorney general candidate Aaron Goldstein robbed in Albany Park
Mother wants teacher removed for telling black son he might be lynched
Adoptive parents of orphan, 3, indicted for capital murder
Document: Murdered student's friend seemed nervous, had dirty nails
Trump denies describing certain nations as 's***hole countries'
Show More
Woman arrested after 10K packets of heroin left at middle school
Dog trekked 20 miles twice to find her old family
CTA Red, Purple Line service resumes after person hit by train at Bryn Mawr
Parents sue for girl, 11, to use medical marijuana at Schaumburg school
Number of fatal pediatric flu cases rises, according to CDC
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo welcomes baby seal
Part of Wabash Avenue closed in South Loop due to hanging ice
PHOTOS: 25 most deadly jobs in America
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals feast on Christmas trees
More Photos