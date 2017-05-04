The bill passed by a razor thin margin with 217 votes. Significant changes are expected when the bill goes to the Senate, according to ABC News.
Here are reactions to the Republican health care plan:
BREAKING NEWS ? The House of Representatives just voted to #RepealAndReplace #Obamacare. pic.twitter.com/yu35Qr8YjC— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) May 4, 2017
This isn?t football. It?s not about scoring points. #AHCA will devastate Americans? healthcare. Families will go bankrupt. People will die.— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 4, 2017
"The time to act is now.? ?@SecPriceMD #AHCA https://t.co/GosPDuJHra pic.twitter.com/vQVdxZXrxe— The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 4, 2017
Bring it on. https://t.co/TWNaFkxZ2J— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 4, 2017
My statement on the House passing an #Obamacare repeal and replacement bill. pic.twitter.com/IuVg0UyuNJ— Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) May 4, 2017
This is my vote card today for the disaster known as #Trumpcare. #VoteNoAHCA #VoteNO pic.twitter.com/OkOw0dOT3k— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 4, 2017
Make no mistake: Republicans will pay the price for jamming through this disastrous bill. Retweet if you're voting blue in 2018! #Trumpcare— Team Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) May 4, 2017
BREAKING: The House just passed the worst bill for women in a generation. The #AHCA blocks access to PP, takes coverage away from millions. pic.twitter.com/D5rJX4wCOS— Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) May 4, 2017
AARP is steadfastly opposed to this deeply flawed health bill & will continue to fight it as it moves to the Senate. https://t.co/PXeMRTddwQ— AARP Advocates (@AARPadvocates) May 4, 2017