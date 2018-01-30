Infrastructure and immigration are expected to be the two main points of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday evening.The White House said the president was putting the finishing touches on what he'd like to say in a speech that's expected to reach across the aisle.Several Illinois Democrats are not attending.Illinois Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky (D) was the first to announce last week that she would not be attending the State of the Union. She said she cannot stand by a president she believes is dividing America but she will watch the speech Tuesday night.Schakowsky joined other Democratic women Tuesday by wearing black. It's a show of solidarity to the Time's Up and #MeToo movements that calling attention to sexual harassment."This year, I felt I could not go because I did not want to normalize this president, who in every way I think has betrayed the institutions of our country and I don't want to sit or stand or be there to say that this president is in the parameters of a normal president," said Rep. Schakowsky.Several young immigrants will be among those attending the speech at the Capitol, many guests of other lawmakers."I'd like to hear the President talk about unity. I think laying out a vision for infrastructure which is hopefully next on the agenda, laying out his vision for immigration reform, how to get a win-win for both Republicans and Democrats for the American people. So, I hope it's an optimistic speech, I predict it will be and I'm looking forward to hearing what the president has to say," said U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R) Channahon.In a bit of a surprise, Reps. Brad Schneider (D-IL) and Randy Hultgrend (R-IL) announced they will unite during the speech by sitting together. Both lawmakers were sending a message to their peers that work must be done together.