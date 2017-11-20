Stroger announces candidacy for Cook County Board President

Todd Stroger has thrown his hat into the ring for Cook County Board President.Stroger announced his candidacy Monday. He served as Cook County Board President form 2006 to 2010, when current President Toni Preckwinkle beat him in the Democratic primary.Stroger said voters are ready to help him reclaim the office and many have encouraged him to run. He also criticized Preckwinkle's leadership and the tax increases that have been implemented since her election, even as many say he was unseated over a proposed county-wide sales tax increase."What we've seen in the last seven years is the budget has gone from $3.2 billion to $4.8 billion," Stroger said. "The question is, where is all that money going? Why do we need such a large increase? I won't be able to tell you that until I'm able to get in the booksFormer Alderman Bob Fioretti announced last week that he will also challenge Preckwinkle in the Democratic primary. Fioretti said tax increases approved under Preckwinkle are driving business out of Cook County."The Fioretti campaign welcomes Todd Stroger into the race and we look forward to debating the issues that matter for the future of Cook County," representatives from the Fioretti campaign said in a statement Monday. "The more the merrier."Representatives from Preckwinkle's campaign said they remain confident that she is in a strong position to win the primary in March."After inheriting a broken system as Cook County Board President, Toni Preckwinkle closed budget deficits of more than two billion dollars, cut wasteful spending, and improved the County's bond ratings. She remains focused on protecting essential services, reforming our criminal justice system, and strengthening access to medical care for Cook County families," Preckwinkle for President's Political Director Scott Kastrup said in a statement Monday. "Cook County voters know what Toni Preckwinkle has accomplished and we are confident that she will be successful in both the Democratic primary and the general election in 2018."