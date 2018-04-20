Friday marks 19 years since the Columbine High School shooting massacre and students in Chicago and nationwide are marking the date with a walkout.At Walter Payton High School in the Old Town neighborhood, hundreds of students walked out of school to take a stand on violence that continues to plague Chicago. They're also calling for tougher gun control.They are part of a much larger movement, with thousands of schools across the country are doing the same thing.And Friday is a very somber day. It's the 19th anniversary of the tragedy in Littleton Colorado when two students opened fire inside Columbine High School killing 12 students and a teacher.So as part of Friday's demonstration students will pause for 13 seconds of silence to remember those innocent lives lost.Meanwhile, Walter Payton students also sending a message to lawmakers to provide more resources to communities dealing with gun violence along with further reform of the Chicago Police Department."This about the students of Chicago making a stand about violence in the city and helping disenfranchised communities on the South and West side get funding through a graduated tax program that we're going to demand as law at some point in time," said Payton student Richard Alvarez."I know a lot of kids at my school feel really passionately about this and are willing to stand up for it," Payton student Lucy Mueller."My basic message is that something needs to happen, not only in stopping police violence, but also just overall gun control in America," Payton student Clara Muffitt.Meanwhile it's been more than two months since the school shooting tragedy in Parkland, Florida where 17 people were killed.The shooting there sparking one of the most powerful national debates on gun control...energizing many young people to take action and lead movements to voteMeanwhile hundreds of students at Walter Payton High School left campus to march to Grant Park for a rally.Payton is just one of many CPS schools participating in this demonstration Friday. In the South Loop, students wore orange in solidarity with the National Walk-Out Movement. The color is meant to symbolize the clothing that hunters wear to protect themselves in the wild from other hunters.It was a powerful message from students in fifth, through eighth grade, as they left the school at 10 a.m. The procession made its way from South Loop Elementary to nearby Jones Park at West 13th Street and South Plymouth Court. That's where student council leaders shared their thoughts about the movement that has swept schools across America, and the need to reform the nation's gun laws.Slain Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer's 13-year-old daughter Grace was among the South Loop students walking out Friday."When people value the right to bear arms over our right to live, we have a problem. America's children are at risk. That is when you need to draw the line and do something about it. We are the future of America, and we cannot live like this," said Grace Bauer said.Commander Bauer was killed in February when he was shot outside the Thompson Center. A balloon was released at the park in his honor, as were others, honoring the lives of those in Chicago who have lost their lives to gun violence.