Students across Chicago area walk out of class Wednesday to protest gun violence

CHICAGO (WLS) --Students across the Chicago area and the country walked out of class as part of a protest against gun violence.
Students began walking out in the Chicago area at around 10 a.m. The mass protest marks one month since the deadly Parkland school shooting. Many schools were holding 17 minutes of silence, once minute for each victim of the Parkland shooting.
In Chicago, hundreds of students from St. Sabina, Leo High School and Perspectives Charter took part, calling on Congress to take immediate action to end gun violence.
"I think it's a turning point of saying there's a new day in America where young people are saying, enough. We're not going to sit down. We're not going quiet we're the ones being killed and were going to stand up and shout," said Fr. Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina.
Joined by former Secretary of Education Arne Duncan and Fr. Pfleger, students from the three schools marched to Renaissance Park in solidarity with the more than 3,000 schools across the country taking part in this mass protest.
"I think a lot of our young people are saying, 'adults failed us. Adults have not done what they needed to do' and the kids are the ones suffering. They are the victims in this," Fr. Pfleger said.
Seventeen minutes of the walk out were dedicated to each of the victims in the Florida school shooting, but the schools also added three more minutes to the program: One minute to honor Commander Paul Bauer and two minutes for thos killed by gun violence.
The walkout ended with a balloon release.
The nationwide demonstrations have gotten mixed responses from school administrators and from politicians.
The Chicago Republican Party is now threatening a lawsuit accusing CPS principals of forcing students to participate.
"The Republican Party, any adults anywhere that are trying to get in the way of what's going on with our young people, you better be prepared for the wrath of our young people. They are not turning their backs. They are not bowing down. They are not walking away," Pfleger said.
New CPS CEO Janice Jackson said CPS supports the students.
"We will not enact ant disciplinary measures. We think it's critically important that the student's voice is heard at this critical point in our history," Jackson said.
In the Pilsen neighborhood, hundreds of students at Benito Juarez Community Academy walked out for 17 minutes to honor the fallen and call for common sense gun legislation.
"It's not just gun violence that happened in Florida in Parkland it's happening around us it's happening near us students should be able to feel safe in the school they go to," said student Jocelyn Capetillo.
"It is getting pretty old that the government is now ignoring us after many and multiple school shootings and that's obviously starting to affect us," said student Paola Hernandez.
Former Illinois Governor and current Democratic attorney general candidate Pat Quinn joined students walking out and Mayor Rahm Emanuel visited met with students who are part of a youth mentoring program before the walkout. Emanuel is continuing to hammer Governor Bruce Rauner about vetoing a bill that would require gun stores to be licensed.
"Governor Rauner abdicated the responsibility of leadership by vetoing something when it was right for the future of these young men and women," Emanuel said.
Suburban schools took part in the walk out as well. Chopper7HD flew overhead as students walked out at New Trier High School.
The Chicago area protests come as students across the country took part in the #Enough National Walkout.