Supporters line Elkhart streets ahead of Trump, Pence appearance at rally

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled to appear at a rally in Elkhart, Indiana Thursday. (WLS)

ELKHART, Ind. (WLS) --
Supporters of President Donald Trump lined the streets of Elkhart, Indiana for hours before the president and Vice President Mike Pence were scheduled to arrive for a rally Thursday.

"Oh my gosh, I'm a total Trump supporter, have been since day one," Dee Bontrager, of Elkhart, said.

"I used to be a Democrat, 100 percent, till Trump came along," said Mary Lou Sosa of Chicago. "Oh, I love Trump."

Street vendors capitalized on Trump's popularity to sell t-shirts and hats.

"It's been really good, there's a lot of excitement in the air because the president's coming, it's one of the few opportunities you get the president and vice president both here," said vendor David Dickson.

Trump is popular among Elkhart residents because his policies are seen as good for the Elkhart County economy.

"Whenever a president comes to visit, it brings hope and you want to hear the message of the future, you want to hear what they have to say," said Shelly Frantz.

"I'll be out here with my chair and I'll be waiting for it to go by and I will standing with my hand over my heart," said Elkhart business owner Kathy Livings, who waited along the motorcade route.

Pence, who is the former Indiana governor, will also be on hand to energize the base for the upcoming Indiana Senate race, which looms large over the national political landscape.

Businessman Mike Braun won the Republican primary in that race Tuesday, and will face incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly in November. The race is considered critical for the Republican Party.

"I believe this year, those Senate races are the most important political contest for the future of the country," said Elkhart County Republican Party Chairman Dan Holtz.
Elkhart
