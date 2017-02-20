Thousands expected at 'Not My President's Day' protest downtown

CHICAGO (WLS) --Some groups are calling Monday "Not My Presidents Day," planning protests in Chicago and across the country.
Demonstrations over the weekend focused on the president's immigration ban.
One large protest started at across the Chicago River from Trump Tower and ended in Federal Plaza. The group said they came together to defend immigrants, Muslims, people of color, LGBTQ people, workers and the poor.
Thousands are expected at another protest planned for Monday at noon.
Protesters march south on State Street, heading to Federal Plaza @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/h4S74bEfrZ— Laura Podesta (@LauraPodesta7) February 19, 2017
One day before President's Day, the #notmypresident movement continues in #Chicago in front of #trumptower pic.twitter.com/iVvHfHtjZp— Laura Podesta (@LauraPodesta7) February 19, 2017