POLITICS

Thousands expected at 'Not My President's Day' protest downtown

Protests hit Chicago streets to demonstrate against President Donald Trump on Sat., Feb. 19, 2017. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Some groups are calling Monday "Not My Presidents Day," planning protests in Chicago and across the country.

Demonstrations over the weekend focused on the president's immigration ban.

One large protest started at across the Chicago River from Trump Tower and ended in Federal Plaza. The group said they came together to defend immigrants, Muslims, people of color, LGBTQ people, workers and the poor.

Thousands are expected at another protest planned for Monday at noon.
