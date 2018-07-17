POLITICS

Trump baby balloon may be coming to the US

EMBED </>More Videos

The super-sized balloon of President Donald Trump depicted as a baby may be coming stateside. (KGO)

NEW JERSEY --
The super-sized balloon of President Donald Trump depicted as a baby may be coming stateside.

The large balloon made its debut in London Friday.

Now, a New Jersey resident wants to bring it to Trump's golf club in Bedminster.

RELATED: Trump baby diaper-wearing balloon flies over London

In fact, a GoFundMe campaign was set up to make the dream a reality.

In just two days, the campaign nearly raised double its goal. The order to have the balloon brought over was placed July 16.

It should arrive by the middle of August.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpbabyprotestrepublicansdemocratsu.s. & worldenglandNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'Trump Baby': Diaper-wearing balloon flies over London
POLITICS
Trump questions US intelligence community, not Putin, on Russia 2016 meddling
Judge temporarily halts deportation of reunified families
Renovations of Illinois governor's mansion complete
Weekend Watch: Crime shaping up to be central issue in Chicago mayoral race
More Politics
Top Stories
Emanuel may weigh in on South Shore police shooting
Police: Taco vendor's shooting linked to other Back of the Yards robberies
Car slams into Homewood Dairy Queen
Parolee escapes in Gresham; search underway
Wisconsin bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
Woman accused of biting off victim's nose, swallowing it
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
Woman arrested in hit-and-run that killed pregnant woman, unborn baby
Show More
London woman impaled by beach umbrella in NJ
Man tried to kill wife with ant poison, police say
Pug mug: Police collar wandering dog to find owner
3 shot to death Sunday morning in Gary
More News