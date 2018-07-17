Trump baby balloon may be coming to the US

NEW JERSEY --The super-sized balloon of President Donald Trump depicted as a baby may be coming stateside.
The large balloon made its debut in London Friday.
Now, a New Jersey resident wants to bring it to Trump's golf club in Bedminster.
In fact, a GoFundMe campaign was set up to make the dream a reality.
In just two days, the campaign nearly raised double its goal. The order to have the balloon brought over was placed July 16.
It should arrive by the middle of August.