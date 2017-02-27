Trump meets with governors before congressional budget address

The nation's governors don't want people in their states to lose health coverage under a repeal of the Obama-era health care law, but even after a weekend of bipartisan meetings, they still don't agree on the best approach to replace it.Governors attending the winter meeting of the National Governors' Association met Monday morning with President Donald Trump at the White House, where the president marveled about the intricacies of health policy."It's an unbelievably complex subject. Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated," Trump told the governors.Discussion of health care dominated the governors' meeting. While the Trump administration pledged cooperation with the states, some House Republicans are pushing to limit future federal funding to provide care for low-income people in exchange for giving states more flexibility to run their programs.Rifts emerged between Republican governors in states that opted to expand Medicaid under the 2010 health care law and those that did not. Medicaid insures more than 70 million low-income Americans, and budget hawks in Congress, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, want to curtail federal spending on the program.Republican Gov. Gary Herbert of Utah, which did not expand Medicaid, said Monday after the meeting at the White House that he supports a proposal to cap funding in exchange for flexibility."We need to find a formula that's fair for everyone. Maybe that's going to be an impossibility, but we need to get as close to fairness as we can and give flexibility to the respective states," Herbert said.But Gov. Brian Sandoval of Nevada, where more than 300,000 people joined the Medicaid rolls after expansion, said changes to the federal funding formula could be detrimental to his state."Nevada is one of the fastest-growing states in the country, so if you benchmark me three years ago, that's something that's going to punish Nevada," he said.Later Monday, the governors met with congressional leaders who made clear that cutting Medicaid spending is a top priority. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy called the meeting constructive but suggested there would be no compromise on key GOP "principles.""Medicaid is on track to transform into a $1 trillion annual entitlement program we simply cannot afford," McCarthy, R-California, said in a statement.The divides among governors were evident even in the ways they interacted with reporters. The National Governors Association organized a news conference on Capitol Hill where Herbert and Sandoval spoke about the meeting with Trump alongside the group's chairman, Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe of Virginia. But the White House also arranged for seven Republican governors to address reporters in a gathering that the rest of the governors weren't invited to.That group included Gov. Matt Bevin of Kentucky, a tea party conservative and a critic of Medicaid expansion in his state."The net result has been a remarkable decline in access to health care coverage. More people covered, but covered by what? Fewer people able to actually even see a doctor," Bevin said.Health care wasn't the only issue on governors' minds. McAuliffe said he had frank discussions about immigration enforcement with the president and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly. McAuliffe said Kelly assured him that federal authorities are only targeting immigrants for deportation if they've committed crimes since entering the country, and that people aren't being stopped randomly by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. He said he implored Trump to communicate that message more clearly."I told the president, 'People are confused about this policy and they are frightened about this policy, and you need to clarify it so that people are not scared in this country,'" McAuliffe said. "There is a sincere fear that they may be deported. I've been told that's not the case now. I'm going to watch very closely."President Donald Trump is proposing a huge $54 billion surge in U.S. military spending for new aircraft, ships and fighters in his first federal budget while slashing big chunks from domestic programs and foreign aid to make the government "do more with less."The Trump blueprint, due in more detail next month, would fulfill the Republican president's campaign pledge to boost Pentagon spending while targeting the budgets of other federal agencies. The "topline" figures emerged Monday, one day before Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress, an opportunity to re-emphasize the economic issues that were a centerpiece of his White House run.Domestic programs and foreign aid would as a whole absorb a 10 percent, $54 billion cut from currently projected levels - cuts that would match the military increase. The cuts would be felt far more deeply by programs and agencies targeted by Trump and his fellow Republicans, like the Environmental Protection Agency as well as foreign aid. Veterans' programs would be exempted, as would border security, additional law enforcement functions and some other areas."We're going to start spending on infrastructure big. It's not like we have a choice - our highways, our bridges are unsafe, our tunnels," the president told a group of governors at the White House on Monday. He added, "We're going to do more with less and make the government lean and accountable to the people."However, Trump's final version of the budget is sure to leave large deficits intact - or even add to them if he follows through on his campaign promise for a huge tax cut.His plan faces strong opposition from Democrats, who possess the power to block it. The immediate reaction from Republicans was mixed, with prominent defense hawks like Sen. John McCain of Arizona saying it would do too little to help the Pentagon and fiscal conservatives and supporters of domestic agencies expressing caution.The White House indicated that the foreign aid cuts would be particularly large.Asked about those plans, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell of Kentucky would say only, "We'll see how it works out." House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce, R-Calif., declined to comment when approached in a Capitol hallway.A congressional showdown is inevitable later this year, and a government shutdown a real possibility.White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said the spike in Pentagon spending would bring the total defense budget to a record $603 billion - and that's before including tens of billions of dollars for overseas military operations.The United States already spends more on defense than the next seven countries combined, but military leaders have complained repeatedly that aircraft are aging. Congress was told recently that the average age of Air Force aircraft is 27 years, and more than half of the service's inventory would qualify for antique vehicle license plates in Virginia."It is a true America first budget. It will show the president is keeping his promises and will do exactly what he said he was going to do," Mulvaney said. "It prioritizes rebuilding our military, including restoring our nuclear capabilities, protecting the nation and securing the border, enforcing the laws currently on the books, taking care of vets and increasing school choice."Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer of New York said, "It is clear from this budget blueprint that President Trump fully intends to break his promises to working families by taking a meat ax to programs that benefit the middle class." He declared, "A cut this steep almost certainly means cuts to agencies that protect consumers from Wall Street excess and protect clean air and water."Mulvaney said the plan wouldn't add to the budget deficit - currently projected to hit about $500 billion next year - but it wouldn't reduce it, either. The administration again made clear that the government's largest benefit programs, Social Security and Medicare, would be exempt from cuts when Trump's full budget submission is released in May.McCain said Trump's Pentagon plans would fall short by almost $40 billion and represent just a small increase over former President Barack Obama's recent Pentagon wish list."With a world on fire, America cannot secure peace through strength with just 3 percent more than President Obama's budget," said McCain, chairman of the Armed Services Committee.On Monday, tentative proposals for the 2018 budget year that begins Oct. 1 were being sent to federal agencies, which will have a chance to propose changes.Before the new budget year, there's an April 28 deadline to finish up spending bills for the current 2017 budget year, which is almost half over, and any stumble or protracted battle could risk a government shutdown then as well.There's expected to be an immediate infusion of 2017 cash for the Pentagon of $20 billion or more, and also the first wave of funding for Trump's promised border wall and other initiatives like hiring immigration agents.The president previewed a boost in military spending during a speech Friday to conservative activists, pledging "one of the greatest buildups in American history."