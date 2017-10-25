POLITICS

Trump scarecrow at elementary school stirs up heated debate

EMBED </>More Videos

Santa Clarita Elementary School is at the heart of a heated debate between community members after a scarecrow with President Donald Trump's face on it was displayed. (KABC)

By
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. --
Santa Clarita Elementary School is at the heart of a heated debate between community members after a scarecrow with President Donald Trump's face on it was displayed along with others on campus.

Hundreds weighed in on Facebook where someone posted the picture and wrote, "No matter what your political affiliation is, this was 100% inappropriate for elementary students to see at Santa Clarita Elementary today!"

Another said it was degrading and teaching children it's OK to disrespect the president.

One parent of a 7-year-old expressed his concern over the matter.

"He just came home and said he saw a scarecrow of Donald Trump at his school and basically it's just not the time or place for things like that to be put up," he said. "And he's pretty young, you know, seven years old in first grade," the father said.

Another parent told Eyewitness News the sixth-grade classroom voted on how to present the scarecrow along with others from different classrooms, saying she doesn't think it's a big deal. Another resident said he supports the teacher and believes the children are free to express themselves.

Saugus Union School District Superintendent Dr. Joan Lucid said in statement, "The Saugus Union School District strives to create a positive learning environment for all of our children. We were made aware of the event this weekend and will work to ensure that any similar instance will not occur in the future."

"We regret the concern that this has caused and will implement safeguards to make certain that this will not happen again. Safety and excellence in education are our top priorities and we will continue to work to make our campuses accepting places for all perspectives. Thank you."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicspoliticseducationdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
China's Xi given 2nd 5-year term as Communist Party leader
New screening rules announced for some refugees
Open letter alleges sexual harassment in Illinois politics
Corker: Trump 'debases our nation' with untruths, bullying
More Politics
Top Stories
Grambling State University campus shooting kills 2
Not at home? Amazon wants to let delivery people inside your house
Robert Guillaume, Emmy-winning actor, dies at 89
Teens may face life in prison if convicted of murder after thrown rock kills man
NAACP warns black passengers against traveling with American Airlines
United Airlines to retire Boeing 747, 'queen of the skies'
New DHL shipping facility opens at O'Hare
Texting while crossing street in Hawaii will cost you
Show More
China's Xi given 2nd 5-year term as Communist Party leader
Bridgeview father fatally shot on Southwest Side
2 killed in Portage crash including high school honor roll student
Boy, 10, swept through Hinsdale drainage pipe after heavy rain
Dad admits to disposing of 3-year-old's body, affidavit says
More News
Top Video
Grambling State University campus shooting kills 2
New DHL shipping facility opens at O'Hare
2 killed in Portage crash including high school honor roll student
Bridgeview father fatally shot on Southwest Side
More Video