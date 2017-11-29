POLITICS

Trump stokes anti-Muslim sentiments by retweeting extremist's videos

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump stoked anti-Muslim sentiments by retweeting a string of inflammatory videos. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
President Donald Trump ignited another firestorm and stoked anti-Muslim sentiments by retweeting a string of inflammatory videos by the leader of a nationalist far-right extremist group.

The Muslim community is outraged, calling the president's retweets disgusting and dangerous. Terrorism experts said the social media posts play right into the hands of ISIS. The anti-Muslim videos were posted by Jayda Fransen, a leader of a British extremist group who has previously been charged with religious aggravated harassment in the United Kingdom.

"It's irresponsible on behalf of the president of the United States to engage in what I call a form of gossip and that gossip has very negative consequences to it," said Gregory Abdullah Mitchell, of The Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago.

The videos were titled "Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!," "Muslim destroys a statue of Virgin Mary!" and "Islamist mob pushes teenager boy off roof and beats him to death."

Posting to his 43.6 million Twitter followers, the president never verified the content. The Islamic Organization of Greater Chicago is worried the tweets will add fuel to the rise of islamophobia in the United States.

"Whether it's some form of verbal abuse, bullying or actually being attacked - this is a phenomenon we're most concerned about in the Muslim community," Mitchell said.

On Wednesday, the White House defended the tweets, saying the president's intent is about national security.

"Whether it is a real video, the threat is real. That is what the president is talking about," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

But, terrorism experts say Trump is playing right into the hands of ISIS. University of Chicago's Dr. Robert Pape said the terrorist organization recruits people with propaganda videos that paint the United States government as anti-Muslim. He said Trump's tweets could be fodder for the next attack.

"Ninety-nine percent of America could write this off as Trump as a crazy uncle or this is about Trump as politics for his base, but we only need that tiny fringe to be radicalized by ISIS videos to kill U.S.," Pape said.

Trump's tweets were not only condemned by several Islamic organizations, but also the American Civil Liberties Union and the British prime minister. A spokesman for Theresa May said it is wrong for President Trump to retweet the videos.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpmuslimstwitterisisu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Luis Gutierrez may be testing waters for 2020 presidential run
Rep. Luis Gutierrez not running for re-election, endorses Chuy Garcia
Rick Steves testifies in favor of marijuana legalization in Illinois
Rep. Luis Gutierrez will not seek reelection, sources say
More Politics
Top Stories
Matt Lauer fired for 'inappropriate sexual behavior'
Tampa serial killings: McDonald's worker charged; finding gun was key, police say
Garrison Keillor fired over alleged improper behavior
Breastfeeding mom at Disneyland sparks mixed reaction
Person shot by Chicago police in Washington Park
Gunman on the run after robbing Bellagio casino
Union: American Airlines flights without pilots for 'critical holiday period'
Luis Gutierrez may be testing waters for 2020 presidential run
Show More
AMBER ALERT: Search continues for missing 3-year-old
Thousands of bugs could be living in your Christmas tree
Deputies: Man killed teen after inappropriate relationship
'Evil twin,' convicted of plotting sister's murder, may be granted parole
4-year-old girl battling cancer asks for holiday cards
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Luis Gutierrez may be testing waters for 2020 presidential run
Suspect in Wicker Park assault, robbery turns himself in
Remote-controlled device rebuilds breasts after cancer
More Video