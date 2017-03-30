University Park board calls for mayor's resignation

The mayor of south suburban University Park responded Thursday morning to calls for her to step down.The University Park Board of Trustees plans to hold a news conference at 10 a.m., calling for Mayor Vivian Covington to resign.They said it's because of "gross mismanagement" and a looming federal probe.The mayor said she denies the allegations and she has no idea what investigation trustees are talking about.Covington said she works as mayor part-time and the town manager handles finances.