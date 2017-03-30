  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
POLITICS

University Park board calls for mayor's resignation

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
The mayor of south suburban University Park responded Thursday morning to calls for her to step down.

The University Park Board of Trustees plans to hold a news conference at 10 a.m., calling for Mayor Vivian Covington to resign.

They said it's because of "gross mismanagement" and a looming federal probe.

The mayor said she denies the allegations and she has no idea what investigation trustees are talking about.

Covington said she works as mayor part-time and the town manager handles finances.
Related Topics:
politicsinvestigationpoliticsUniversity Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
City Council to consider West Loop parking ban, lowering age to sell alcohol
It's over: Britain files for divorce from the European Union
Ex-Congressman's lawyers: Informant in Schock case broke law
Chris Kennedy, Illinois gubernatorial candidate, reveals medical condition
More Politics
Top Stories
Brawl breaks out at UC after McDonald's All-American Game
8 homes evacuated after lightning strike causes gas leak in Monee
7-month-old girl dies at unlicensed day care, police say
13 dead after church bus crash in central Texas
Man struck by paving equipment in Lake Zurich dies
PHOTOS: Stabbing victim marries first responder who helped her
Man charged in Roseland quadruple murder in December
Show More
Woman killed while helping friend confront child's father, police say
YouTube video leads cops to drugs, guns, dead dog at Harvey home
Man attacked 3 women in Aurora apartment complex, police say
Police: Man steals SUV with toddler, woman inside
DREAMer's tax return post draws death threats
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stabbing victim marries first responder who helped her
Fire destroys South Elgin KinderCare
New dresses donated to Chicago girls encourage positive body image
Police: Dogs sickened by poisoned hot dogs tossed in yards
More Photos