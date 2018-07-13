POLITICS

Vice Present Mike Pence promotes Tax and Jobs Act in Rosemont

EMBED </>More Videos

Vice President Mike Pence flies into Chicago Friday morning for an event in Rosemont, Ill. (WLS)

By
Vice President Mike Pence made an appearance in Rosemont Friday as part of a multi-state tour to promote President Donald Trump's Tax and Jobs Act.

Pence was the keynote speaker at an event at the Westin O'Hare Hotel, where he discussed how the Act will impact Chicago and Illinois and took part in a panel discussion.

The visit is the 17th stop in Pence's tour hosted by America First Policies, a non-profit organization founded by former Trump White House and campaign staffers.

"It is great to be back in the Land of Lincoln with men and women who helped elect a congress and a President who enacted historic tax cuts that are putting America first," Pence said at the event. "Thank you for being here."

Pence told the crowd that since the tax cuts went into effect, six million Americans have benefitted besides the break in their taxes, including 55,000 Illinois workers who received a raise or bonus.

Governor Bruce Rauner, who has publicly kept his distance from Trump, introduced Pence at the event.

Rauner praised Pence as a great leader and an inspiration.

"Mike Pence along with President Trump are doing it for every American, right now," Rauner said. "We are transforming the American economy. Let's hear it for them."

Supporters were very excited to hear what Pence had to say.

"I am excited to see Mike Pence in person now because the tax cuts, I support that," said David Marentic, a student at Northwestern University. "I've been very conservative since I was a kid, really."

"It seems that Trump has forwarded his agenda in the last year that he has been in," said Trump supporter James Weaver. "He has kept most of his promises already, or at least tried to keep them, without the Democrats trying to avoid it and push it out. I don't hate the Dems, I don't love the Republicans, but I want what's best for America."

Protesters gathered outside, but some snuck inside and disrupted Pence's speech on several occasions. Those protesters were escorted out while the crowd chanted "USA" to drown them out.

"This is about sending the message that there's a very important choice coming up in November," said State Representative Christian Mitchell. "Bruce Rauner is revealing his true colors by being here today supporting President Pence, Vice President Pence and the Trump administration."

A group calling itself Refuse Fascism led a rally outside the hotel and brought signs detailing crimes they claim the Trump/Pence Administration has committed against immigrants, women, gays and Muslims.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvice president mike pencemike penceBruce RaunertaxesRosemont
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
12 Russians indicted for hacking in 2016 election
Paul Ryan: 'My car was eaten by animals'
'Trump Baby': Diaper-wearing balloon flies over London
Trump pulls diplomatic backflip, praising May after barbs
More Politics
Top Stories
CPD Officer Robert Rialmo involved in fight days after being found not guilty in December bar fight
U of I student armed with gun shot by police in Champaign, Illinois, police say
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
Armed robbers tie up men, lock them in hot garage
Innocent 82-year-old man shot in West Chatham
Purdue tracking down 26K applicants following data breach
Ride-share driver shoots at carjackers in Belmont Heights
5-year-old boy prepares own obituary before dying of cancer
Show More
'Worst vacation ever': Teen stranded in ocean for 10 hours
12 Russians indicted for hacking in 2016 election
Man says Southwest workers left luggage in the rain
Disturbing video: Man shot in botched mob hit in New York
19-year-old West Rogers Park man shot in face dies
More News