Watch President Donald Trump's first post-inauguration interview on ABC this Wednesday
No questions were off limits in David Muir's interview with President Trump, airing this Wednesday on ABC. (ABC)

No questions were off limits in President Donald Trump's first post-inauguration interview, set to air on ABC this Wednesday. World News Tonight anchor David Muir asked Trump wide-ranging questions about his presidency in the hour-long primetime special.

Watch President Trump: The First Interview Wednesday, 10 p.m. ET | 9 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News and this station.
