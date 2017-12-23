BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION

Weekend Watch: Lax oversight of Ill. nuclear power plants

EMBED </>More Videos

You can read the full Better Government Association story online at bettergov.org. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
You can read the full Better Government Association story online at bettergov.org.

In response to this segment, Exelon released a statement saying, "Exelon Generation's nuclear fleet has one of the best safety records in the industry, and nuclear energy is by far the safest source of large-scale power generation. Differing opinions during NRC design and safety reviews are not only encouraged, they are expected. Because safety is our highest priority, Exelon Generation does not tolerate any discrimination or retaliation against anyone who raises safety concerns, and in fact, we encourage an open and questioning dialogue around safety. To suggest otherwise does a disservice to the thousands of Illinois nuclear employees working to ensure public health and safety in the communities we serve. At Exelon Generation, we are committed to operating our plants safely and responsibly, being a good neighbor and supporting our local communities. Exelon Generation provided detailed information on key aspects of the story to the BGA, but those facts were not included. Get all the facts at www.exeloncorp.com/safe-transparent-environmentally-conscious.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsbetter government associationnuclear power
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
Weekend Watch: Cutting bureaucratic bloat in Ill.
Weekend Watch: Restraining order halts Cook Co. court layoffs
Weekend Watch: Traffic on Chicago area expressways
Weekend Watch: Illinois gas tax
More better government association
POLITICS
Kennedy highlights Chicago gun violence to call for change
Trump signs, lauds $1.5 trillion tax overhaul
New Laws 2018: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
Wall will protect Trump golf course from climate change
More Politics
Top Stories
Prosecutors: 2014 killing of tow truck driver was murder for hire
9 wounded in Christmas weekend shootings across Chicago
New Laws 2018: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
Man charged with making bomb threat at O'Hare
Porch pirate steals child's life-saving medicine
Girl asks Santa to help dad and fix home in heartbreaking letter
Miss America leadership resigns in email shaming scandal
Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Glenview
Show More
Boy, 17, charged after shootout with East Garfield Park store owner
Conductor Charles Dutoit denies sexual misconduct allegations
CPD breaks down door, raids wrong house in South Chicago
Last-minute shoppers hitting stores on final weekend before Christmas
Uptown man says he noticed bad smell, but didn't know wife died
More News
Top Video
Jerry Taft-Mark Giangreco Holiday Greetings
Last-minute shoppers hitting stores on final weekend before Christmas
Holiday Bricktacular at Legoland
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video