  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION

Weekend Watch: Rauner's budget questioned by leaders

EMBED </>More Videos

Better Government Association's David Greising visited ABC7 Chicago to discuss Governor Bruce Rauner's proposed budget. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Better Government Association's David Greising visited ABC7 Chicago to discuss Governor Bruce Rauner's proposed budget.

The Civic Federation called the budget "precarious," because they feel Rauner's numbers are based on assumptions that may not be accurate, such as the assumed $240 million sale of the Thompson Center and savings from required union-member group health plans, pensions and other health care.

Legislative leaders who have met with Rauner said he is waiting for revenue estimates from the legislature.

You can read the full Better Government Association story online at bettergov.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbetter government associationBruce Raunerillinois budget
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
Weekend Watch: $100k-a-year Chicago tree trimmers
Weekend Watch: Garry McCarthy's false claims about Chicago crime
Weekend Watch: Public officials facing less scrutiny by journalists
Weekend Watch: Police and fire pension database
More better government association
POLITICS
Kendall County Dems led by all-female board for first time
White House aide dismissed John McCain view, says 'he's dying anyway'
Supporters pack Trump, Pence rally in Elkhart
Singapore will be site of North Korea summit, Trump says
More Politics
Top Stories
Man killed, woman critically wounded in Burnside shooting
Teen charged in fatal shooting of Indiana 11-year-old
Bishop Michael Curry from Chicago to give address at royal wedding
Woman's tarmac tirade forces everyone off Spirit Airlines plane
3 critically injured after SUV hits utility pole in South Loop
Food at Shedd Aquarium ruled out in prom night illnesses
Glenbrook North HS senior dies suddenly after mysterious illness
Woman killed in South Side chase, crash was picking up granddaughter, husband says
Show More
Fed's calendar reveals El Chapo drug deal in Chicago
3 members of same family graduate from UIC College of Education
Exonerated former prisoners work to ease transition for others freed
Parents charged with child neglect after 10-month-old found with 35 rib fractures, brain injuries
65-year-old grandmother dragged during traffic stop
More News