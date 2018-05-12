Weekend Watch: Rauner's budget questioned by leaders

CHICAGO (WLS) --Better Government Association's David Greising visited ABC7 Chicago to discuss Governor Bruce Rauner's proposed budget.
The Civic Federation called the budget "precarious," because they feel Rauner's numbers are based on assumptions that may not be accurate, such as the assumed $240 million sale of the Thompson Center and savings from required union-member group health plans, pensions and other health care.
Legislative leaders who have met with Rauner said he is waiting for revenue estimates from the legislature.
You can read the full Better Government Association story online at bettergov.org.