What Chicagoans Think of Chicago?

A recent poll asked Chicagoans what they think about different aspects of Chicago. (WLS)

What do Chicagoans really think about Chicago? A recent survey, the Temkin / Harris poll, sought answers to this question by polling 500 registered voters in the city.

Is Chicago on the right track or headed in the wrong direction? What do the city's residents think about the Chicago Police Department? Who is to blame for the city's financial problems? Former Chicago Tribune columnist and poll creator Melissa Harris reveals results that some may find a bit surprising.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW FULL POLL RESULTS
https://melissa-harris-wk9l.squarespace.com/temkinharris-poll-results/
