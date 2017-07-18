The showcase is a part of President Donald Trump's Made in America week. Each state was represented, bringing products that are made and produced in the U.S.
Here is the full list of products featured at the showcase:
State - product, company
Alabama - Bucket trucks, Altec
Alaska - Bowls, Alaska Bowl Company
Arizona - Golf clubs, PING Golf
Arkansas - Conveyer belt, Hytrol
California - Wine, The California Wine Institute
Colorado - Neon signs, Gordon Signs
Connecticut - Helicopters, Sikorsky
Delaware - NASA space suit, ILC Dover LP
Florida - Tumblers, Tervis
Georgia - Food, Chick-fil-A
Hawaii - Rum, Koloa Rum Co.
Idaho - Engineered wood floors, Boise Cascade Company
Illinois- Heavy equipment, Caterpillar
Indiana - Broom, Broomcorn Johnnys
Iowa - Body armor/dummies, RMA Armament
Kansas - Lawnmower, Grasshopper Company
Kentucky - Apparel, Campbellsville Apparel Company
Louisiana - Baseball bats, Marucci Sports
Maine - Yacht, Hinckley Yachts
Maryland - Crab pot manufacturer, Eddie Heath's Crab Pots
Massachusetts - Horseshoes, St. Pierre Manufacturing Corporation
Michigan - Fabric, Milton Manufacturing
Minnesota - Wool blankets, Faribault Woolen Mill
Mississippi - Forklift, Taylor Machine Works
Missouri - Door hinges, Beehler Corporation
Montana - Fishing gear, Simms Fishing
Nebraska - Beef, Greater Omaha Packing
Nevada - Candy, Kimmie Candy
New Hampshire - Doughnuts, Cider Belly Doughnuts
New Jersey - Soup, Campbells Soup
New Mexico - Plastic, Desert Plastics
New York - Piano, Steinway
North Carolina - Soda, Cheerwine
North Dakota - Military outerwear, Dakota Outerwear Co.
Ohio - Shovels, rakes, hoes, Bully Tools
Oklahoma - Trencher/excavator, DitchWitch
Oregon - Sights and scopes, Leupold and Stevens
Pennsylvania - Wheel barrows, Ames
Rhode Island - Beer, Narragansett Brewing Company
South Carolina - Cushions, Casual Cushion Company
South Dakota - Shotgun chaps, K Bar J Leather
Tennessee - Guitars, Gibson Guitars
Texas - Cowboy hats, Stetson Hats
Utah - Flags, Colonial Flag Company
Vermont - Maple syrup, Dubie Family Maple
Virginia - Flags, National Capital Flag Company
Washington - Water bottle, Liberty Bottleworks
West Virginia - Iconic fiesta line of china, Homer Laughlin China Company
Wisconsin - Firetrucks, Pierce Manufacturing
Wyoming - Aircrafts, Aviat Aircraft